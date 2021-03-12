Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,176 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PacWest Bancorp worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 44,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $40.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

PACW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

