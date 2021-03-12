Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 18,080 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,340 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 165.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Parke Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 114.1% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $42,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,236.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $46,865.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,194.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,006 shares of company stock valued at $218,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

PKBK stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

