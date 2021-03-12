Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 27,100 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

ITUB opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.0026 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.