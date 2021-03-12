Brandes Investment Partners LP Trims Stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its holdings in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 476,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 101,352 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $13,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

NYSE:CHL remained flat at $$27.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. China Mobile Limited has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $44.93.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

