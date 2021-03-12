Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $51.62 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 712,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises approximately 1.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $51,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in State Street by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in State Street by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $83.30. 27,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,212. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

