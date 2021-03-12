Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $21.09 Million Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $21,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 156.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

HMC stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,484. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

