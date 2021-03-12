Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 565.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,350 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.10% of General Dynamics worth $42,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.48. 7,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,928. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $175.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

