Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,678,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 540,863 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $37,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $134,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 83.9% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 38.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 442,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 123,890 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,374 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 85,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Santander downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Shares of NYSE:YPF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.26. 29,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.30.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

