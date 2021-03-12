Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $512,000 Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Cass Information Systems worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Shares of CASS stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.92 million, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $48.26.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.13 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.