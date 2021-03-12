Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 224,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,312,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.33 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

