Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 2,293 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 20.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,153,000 after acquiring an additional 344,367 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 215,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,851,000 after purchasing an additional 205,406 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,706,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,902,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,034,000 after buying an additional 160,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Globe Life stock opened at $99.05 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $1,430,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $657,949.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,705 shares of company stock worth $4,992,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.