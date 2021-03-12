Brady Mickelsen Sells 20,000 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) VP Brady Mickelsen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 229,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,104,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brady Mickelsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C3.ai alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Brady Mickelsen sold 10,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $885,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $86.47 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.59.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.