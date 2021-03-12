Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Brady worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $56.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $388,420.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,353.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,629 shares of company stock worth $4,336,256. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

