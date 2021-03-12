Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at Haywood Securities

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target lifted by Haywood Securities from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded Bonterra Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a na rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.51.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Shares of BNE traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.38. 47,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,760. The company has a market cap of C$146.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.96. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$31,906.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,168,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,084,254.81. Over the last three months, insiders bought 92,800 shares of company stock valued at $225,823.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.