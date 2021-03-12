Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.05

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

BYPLF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

