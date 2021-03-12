Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.91

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$38.91 and last traded at C$38.78, with a volume of 102935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.67.

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.61, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.40.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

