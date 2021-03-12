BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Announces GBX 0.35 Dividend

BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BCPT traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 70.60 ($0.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,355. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 93.58 ($1.22). The company has a market capitalization of £564.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.76.

BMO Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

