BMO Capital Markets Trims NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Target Price to C$38.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Laurentian lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$30.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.02. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$9.12 and a 1-year high of C$32.74.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 137,700 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,379,158.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,017,660 shares in the company, valued at C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

