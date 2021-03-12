BMO Capital Markets Raises Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to $11.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VET. TD Securities cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of VET stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. 33,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.00. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,788,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,689 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,777,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 568,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 283,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 254.1% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 227,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 163,300 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

