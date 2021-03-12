BMO Capital Markets Raises Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $70.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $14,117,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

