Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Shares Gap Down to $10.10

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.10 ($0.13), but opened at GBX 9.58 ($0.13). Bluejay Mining shares last traded at GBX 10.49 ($0.14), with a volume of 953,005 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 33.03 and a quick ratio of 30.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.18. The firm has a market cap of £105.91 million and a PE ratio of -36.33.

Get Bluejay Mining alerts:

In related news, insider Roderick McIllree sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total value of £3,000,000 ($3,919,519.21).

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.