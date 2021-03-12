BlueFire Renewables, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlueFire Renewables, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFRE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the February 11th total of 769,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,324,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BFRE remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,727. BlueFire Renewables has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

BlueFire Renewables Company Profile

BlueFire Renewables, Inc focuses on developing, owning, and operating carbohydrate-based transportation fuel plants or bio-refineries to produce ethanol in North America. Its bio-refineries would convert organic materials, such as agricultural residues, high-content biomass crops, wood residues, and cellulose from municipal solid wastes into ethanol.

