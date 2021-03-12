bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 120.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

BLUE stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

