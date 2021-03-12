Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 137.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,337,596 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $44,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after buying an additional 632,506 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after buying an additional 560,545 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,196,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,373,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 392,895 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 208,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of BLMN opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.