Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BDR stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

In other Blonder Tongue Laboratories news, major shareholder Fund I. Lp Cavalry sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,187,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,513.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund I. Lp Cavalry sold 62,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $94,361.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,187,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,138.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,520 shares of company stock worth $220,399 in the last quarter. Insiders own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

