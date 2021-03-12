Blair William & Co. IL Acquires Shares of 15,334 Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTMN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 54,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 32,829 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

PTMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

