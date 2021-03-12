BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Insider Ollie Oliveira Acquires 2,000 Shares

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) insider Ollie Oliveira acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 579 ($7.56) per share, with a total value of £11,580 ($15,129.34).

LON:BRWM opened at GBX 590 ($7.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 208.50 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 614.40 ($8.03). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 570.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 483.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 72.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

