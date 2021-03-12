BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (BSE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE:BSE opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.52.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
