BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (BSE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BSE opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.52.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

