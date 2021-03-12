BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of MIY opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.08.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
