BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of MIY opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.08.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.