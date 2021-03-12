BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,047,772 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,000,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047,772 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BGC Partners worth $88,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 480,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 151,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGCP opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

