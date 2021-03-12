BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,283 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Covanta worth $109,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Covanta by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Covanta by 160.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Covanta by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 60,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Covanta by 59.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 175,359 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covanta alerts:

NYSE:CVA opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. Covanta Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

CVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.