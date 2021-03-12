BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $13.05.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.