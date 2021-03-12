BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

