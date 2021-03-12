BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of BGR opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $9.42.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
