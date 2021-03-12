BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine stock traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.00. 4,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,052. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.49 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. Research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.