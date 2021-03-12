Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Jon W. Olson Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $361,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.82. 4,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

