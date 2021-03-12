Bitcoin Interest Trading Up 286.1% This Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 96.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 286.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $203,627.07 and approximately $665.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.89 or 0.00262526 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00059155 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00082472 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000512 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

