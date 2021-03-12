BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.07. 8,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,341. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,380.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,100. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

