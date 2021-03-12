Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Up 8.7%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 66,616,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 84,931,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNGO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $1.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

