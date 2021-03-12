BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has $100.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.74.
Shares of BMRN traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,498. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.
In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,295. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $2,208,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 226,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 428,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
