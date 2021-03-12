BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has $100.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.74.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,498. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,295. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $2,208,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 226,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 428,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.