Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $364.11 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $367.89 and a 200-day moving average of $304.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.09.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

