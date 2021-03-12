Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Bio-Path stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.02. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

