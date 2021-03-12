Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Takes $338,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $621,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 258,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,762,000 after purchasing an additional 60,934 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $193.04 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of -134.99 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $37,129,266.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,215,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $6,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares in the company, valued at $111,521,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 292,141 shares of company stock valued at $64,652,408. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

