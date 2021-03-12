Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $206.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.19 and its 200-day moving average is $165.58. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $197.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Truist upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

