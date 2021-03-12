Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) Insider Buys A$24,858.00 in Stock

Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) insider David Keane bought 27,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,858.00 ($17,755.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.79.

Bigtincan Holdings Limited, a software development company, provides software as a services application platform. It offers Bigtincan hub, an artificial intelligence powered solution for mobile workforces to enable sales and service organizations, and their employees to engage with customers. The company's platforms also include Bigtincan learning, a modern sales learning platform that that combines tools to create and manage sales training courses; and Bigtincan life sciences platform solutions that optimizes time with clients and prospects.

