Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%.

NASDAQ:BCYC traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $27.82. 451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,215. The stock has a market cap of $592.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $856,400 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.