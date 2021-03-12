BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%.

BGSF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.73. 824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,747. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $162.29 million, a PE ratio of 87.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. BGSF has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $15.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

