Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BYND. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.06.

BYND traded down $3.94 on Monday, hitting $138.87. 22,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.60 and its 200 day moving average is $148.57. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.36 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,164,835.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $6,341,700. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

