Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) shot up 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.24. 401,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 392,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $127.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -0.66.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ron Bentsur sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $33,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,383.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Carey acquired 15,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Insiders have bought a total of 73,500 shares of company stock valued at $416,070 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

