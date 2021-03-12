Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Short Interest Down 63.0% in February

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the February 11th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,523,000.

Shares of BWAC remained flat at $$10.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,008. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43. Better World Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

