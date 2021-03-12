Berry Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Berry Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Berry Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

MDT stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.35. 37,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.55. The firm has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

